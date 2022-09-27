SUFFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.

In Suffolk, organizers have canceled the Suffolk Peanut Fest Parade previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade will not be rescheduled.

This year was supposed to mark the festival’s 44th year. The family-friendly event honors the city’s agricultural heritage and devotion to peanuts.

In Outer Banks, National Park Service officials have postponed the 150th-anniversary event for the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

Saturday’s event to celebrate the first lighting of the lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ranger-led educational programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse climbing opportunities have also been canceled for Saturday.

