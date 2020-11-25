Local childcare company offers a helping hand to businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For many families, childcare is an issue right now. The pandemic forced many schools to close, but parents still have to go to work. That’s where local childcare company, “A Helping Hand,” comes in.

“I think people are now needing us more than ever. You know employers are expecting their employees to come back to work now and parents are trying to figure out the childcare need there,” said Courtney Davis, founder of A Helping Hand.

Davis created A Helping Hand 13 years ago to give families in Hampton Roads an easy platform to find qualified sitters, and quality childcare.

“We have seen a huge increase in the past few months with usage,” she said.

The problem for many families now is the cost of that childcare.

“Many families had budgeted or planned to provide childcare for the first, maybe, five years of their children’s lives from 0-5 and then they’re supposed to go to school,” said Courtney.

Well, public schools are virtual right now, but rather than parents footing the entire bill, A Helping Hand rolled out a benefits program that allows employers to step in and help cover some of the costs associated with their in-home childcare services.

It’s a program the company has provided the Navy SEAL Foundation for years, allowing our servicemembers peace of mind when it comes to life at home.

“So the same idea exists,” said Courtney. “You have a happy employee who feels like their family at home is being supported, they’re going to go to work and be more productive. Their morale is going to boost and they’re going to provide better results for you as the employer, so it’s really a win, win for the employer, for the employee. “

If you are an employer who is interested in learning more about the “Employers Supporting Childcare Benefits Program” provided by A Helping Hand, or if you’re a single family looking for a sitter, click here.