Local carrier who stole 5,000 pieces of mail gets 5-hour sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 02: Boxes of mail sit in the back of a U.S. Postal Service truck March 2, 2010 in San Francisco, California. U.S. Postmaster General John Potter will suggest the termination of Saturday mail delivery and raise rates on certain postal services. The Postal Service has been losing money since 2007 and is facing a $7 billion shortfall this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) – A Virginia judge sentenced a former letter carrier to five hours in jail after she hid more than 5,000 pieces of mail in her house.

According to reports, Toya Worlds told investigators she kept the mail in her home because it was it too time consuming to deliver it all.

The indictment states Worlds took the items to her home in Chesapeake and hid them in her garage and bedroom. It states that this was happening between December 2017 and October 2018.

Police found it while investigating a homicide inside the house. Her husband, Anthony Allen Worlds, faces a murder trial next month.

Investigators say it does not appear she stole anything from the 5,000 pieces of mail, although some letters and parcels were opened. The items that might be deliverable have been returned to the postal service.

The judge sentenced her on Monday to spend one afternoon in a holding cell, followed by three years of probation.