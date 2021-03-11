Local artist creates concert series to impact mental wellness

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At some point in our lives, we all stop and wonder, “Am I good enough”? Well, a local artist wants to help you realize you are good enough while also destigmatizing the need for counseling.

“I know what it’s like to not feel good enough. Just as a person, man, father husband, artist, I get it; and then COVID didn’t help with that,” says Legin, a gospel based hip hop artist from Norfolk.

Legin uses his faith and music to share a message of strength and hope.

“From a faith perspective I feel like God says I’m good enough. I feel like God cares about my value and my worth. That’s Romans 5:8.”

Over the past year numbers showing COVID’s impact on mental wellness became a concern for him.

“I started going to counseling in 2020 right before COVID shut everything down, and it helped me process past trauma that was defining my present day, and as I began to identify that, I was able to not only see what God said about me, but I was like, man, like I feel better about my life as a man, as a husband, as a father, as an artist. Then, I looked around at the numbers and I’m like man, people are feeling hopeless, isolation is killing them, suicide is on the rise. There’s a CDC survey where 18 to 24-year-olds, previously, 10% considered suicide. Now it’s 25.”

So, Legin created a virtual concert series called Good Enuf. He will perform his music while also showing a more vulnerable side.

“One of the cool things about the show is, I’m bringing my actual counselor to it and in between certain songs, we reenact counseling sessions we really had in 2020.”

Legin says it’s important for people to realize that counseling really does make a difference and there’s no shame in asking for help. He’s also making sure you can afford the services.

“We’re going to actually make resources available that night, so if somebody says, man I’m glad they said that. I really need counseling, they can click a button connected to a counselor and if they can’t pay for it, we’re going to help them.”

Legin says the performance will be intimate and family friendly. He says his target audience is who is not feeling good enough right now, specifically youth and young adults.

“We wanted to do something that could reach anybody anywhere, and make good, positive hip hop, gospel based hip hop, great show, camera, lights, crazy visuals, but then also be able to say listen. God says you’re good enough and if you need counseling go get it.”

The Good Enuf Virtual Concert is a 4-part series. The first performance is Tuesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. To buy tickets to this virtual, family friendly event, click here.

You can also text “Good Enuf” to 757-982-8170.