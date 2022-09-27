VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring major wind and rain to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Local groups along with national organizations are getting in place to help those affected.

“The clouds are overhead. The wind is very mild, it’s 5 to 10 miles. Very little precipitation. So, it looks like most people are getting ready for when it arrives,” said David Wright with Operation Blessing. “[They’re] boarding up windows and doors”

“As a Christian-based organization, we have folks that are willing to talk with people on a personal level to find out what their needs are and what their emotional needs are, ” said Wright.

The Red Cross Virginia has a twofold mobilization approach.

“Not just the Red Cross of Virginia, but the Red Crosses across the country have been surging resources into the state of Florida and surrounding states with resources,” said Jonathan McNamara of Red Cross Virginia.

The group is also monitoring the hurricane’s path for any potential storm damage in Virginia.

“We are in close coordination with the Department of Emergency Management as well as other localities so that if there is any impact in the state we can respond to those communities in need,” said McNamara.

McNamara recommends everyone to create an emergency disaster kit.