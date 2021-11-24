Local airports to get millions in funding from bipartisan infrastructure act

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Airports across the region and the commonwealth are set to receive millions of dollars in funding over the next five years from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine both announced the funding totals on Wednesday in a press release. In total, Virginia airports will receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years. $15 billion in direct grants will go to the nation’s airports in total.

Warner was one of the main negotiators for the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, which was signed into law last week by President Biden. It provides billions of dollars to state and local governments for not only airports, but roads, bridges, public transportation and more.

Nearly all of Democrats in Congress voted for the measure, and 19 Republicans in the Senate and 13 in House voted yes.

Here’s the list of funding over five years for the airports: