CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local airports have been awarded thousands of dollars in grant funding for improvements from the Virginia Aviation Board.
The board awarded more than $8.4 million in total to airports across the commonwealth in their August 11 quarterly meeting. That’ll be split among the Virginia’s 21 public-use airports.
That includes $63,568 for Accomack County’s airport to help with construction of a runway turnaround.
Chesapeake Regional Airport is getting nearly $130,000 for a new maintenance storage building and pavement rehabilitation at its south apron.
Hampton Roads Executive Airport will receive $6,880 for fuel farm equipment, with Franklin Regional Airport getting $37,281 for sinkhole repairs.
Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport was awarded $168,000 for runway rehabilitation.
Here’s the full list of funding:
Accomack County Airport
Runway 21 Turnaround (Construction) – INCREASE
$63,568.00
Allen C. Perkinson Municipal Airport
Taxiway Lighting Rehabilitation and Apron Flood Lighting (Construction)
$100,000.00
Blue Ridge Regional Airport
Security Gate Replacement
$17,720.00
Blue Ridge Regional Airport
Terminal Area Site Preparation (Environmental Coordination/Design)
$147,473.00
Chesapeake Regional Airport
Maintenance Equipment Storage Building (Design Updates & Bidding) (BIL)
$3,280.00
Chesapeake Regional Airport
South Apron Pavement Rehabilitation (Design)
$125,600.00
Chesapeake Regional Airport
T-Hangar Taxilanes Rehabilitation – Phase 3 (Construction)
$1,097,600.00
Culpeper Regional Airport
East Side Terminal Area Plan (Change in Scope) – INCREASE
$16,474.00
Danville Regional Airport
South Ramp Rehabilitation – Phase 2 (Construction) (AIP)
$292,511.00
Danville Regional Airport
South Ramp Rehabilitation – Phase 2 (Construction) (non-AIP)
$90,784.00
Danville Regional Airport
Terminal Building Roof Replacement (Construction) – INCREASE
$32,648.47
Dinwiddie County Airport
Land Release (Environmental Coordination)
$17,961.00
Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport
Replacement Terminal Building Furniture
$4,411.00
Farmville Regional Airport
Taxiway Rehabilitation (Construction)
$69,040.00
Franklin Regional Airport
Apron Sinkhole Repair (Construction) – INCREASE
$37,281.85
Hampton Roads Executive Airport
Fuel Farm Equipment (Design Specifications & Bidding) (BIL) (MISSED OPPORTUNITY)
$6,880.00
Hanover County Municipal Airport
Master Plan Update (BIL)
$45,200.00
Lee County Airport
Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation (Construction)
$63,177.00
Leesburg Executive Airport
North End Development (Construction Overrun)
$53,200.00
Leesburg Executive Airport
South Terminal Apron Rehabilitation (Construction) (Non-AIP)
$244,035.00
Mountain Empire Airport
Runway 8-26 Lighting System Rehabilitation (Environmental Coordination/Preliminary Design)
$5,576.00
New Kent County Airport
Easement Acquisition Services & Easement Reimbursement – Phase 1
$4,312.00
New Kent County Airport
Runway Crack Seal, Seal Coat, and Remarking (Design/Construction)
$24,000.00
Orange County Airport
Runway 26 Obstruction Removal – Phase 2 (Design/Construction)
$16,400.00
Orange County Airport
T-Hangar Site Preparation (Design)
$181,600.00
Richmond Executive – Chesterfield County Airport
Southeast Apron Expansion (Construction)
$5,422,400.00
Virginia Highlands Airport
Runway 6-24 Rehabilitation (Design)
$37,600.00
Virginia Tech – Montgomery Executive Airport
Master Plan Update – Phase 1
$26,667.00
Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport
Runway Rehabilitation (Design)
$168,000.00
Total Allocated
Discretionary
$8,415,399.32