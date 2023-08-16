CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local airports have been awarded thousands of dollars in grant funding for improvements from the Virginia Aviation Board.

The board awarded more than $8.4 million in total to airports across the commonwealth in their August 11 quarterly meeting. That’ll be split among the Virginia’s 21 public-use airports.

That includes $63,568 for Accomack County’s airport to help with construction of a runway turnaround.

Chesapeake Regional Airport is getting nearly $130,000 for a new maintenance storage building and pavement rehabilitation at its south apron.

Hampton Roads Executive Airport will receive $6,880 for fuel farm equipment, with Franklin Regional Airport getting $37,281 for sinkhole repairs.

Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport was awarded $168,000 for runway rehabilitation.

Here’s the full list of funding:

Accomack County Airport

Runway 21 Turnaround (Construction) – INCREASE

$63,568.00

Allen C. Perkinson Municipal Airport

Taxiway Lighting Rehabilitation and Apron Flood Lighting (Construction)

$100,000.00

Blue Ridge Regional Airport

Security Gate Replacement

$17,720.00

Blue Ridge Regional Airport

Terminal Area Site Preparation (Environmental Coordination/Design)

$147,473.00

Chesapeake Regional Airport

Maintenance Equipment Storage Building (Design Updates & Bidding) (BIL)

$3,280.00

Chesapeake Regional Airport

South Apron Pavement Rehabilitation (Design)

$125,600.00

Chesapeake Regional Airport

T-Hangar Taxilanes Rehabilitation – Phase 3 (Construction)

$1,097,600.00

Culpeper Regional Airport

East Side Terminal Area Plan (Change in Scope) – INCREASE

$16,474.00

Danville Regional Airport

South Ramp Rehabilitation – Phase 2 (Construction) (AIP)

$292,511.00

Danville Regional Airport

South Ramp Rehabilitation – Phase 2 (Construction) (non-AIP)

$90,784.00

Danville Regional Airport

Terminal Building Roof Replacement (Construction) – INCREASE

$32,648.47

Dinwiddie County Airport

Land Release (Environmental Coordination)

$17,961.00

Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport

Replacement Terminal Building Furniture

$4,411.00

Farmville Regional Airport

Taxiway Rehabilitation (Construction)

$69,040.00

Franklin Regional Airport

Apron Sinkhole Repair (Construction) – INCREASE

$37,281.85

Hampton Roads Executive Airport

Fuel Farm Equipment (Design Specifications & Bidding) (BIL) (MISSED OPPORTUNITY)

$6,880.00

Hanover County Municipal Airport

Master Plan Update (BIL)

$45,200.00

Lee County Airport

Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation (Construction)

$63,177.00

Leesburg Executive Airport

North End Development (Construction Overrun)

$53,200.00

Leesburg Executive Airport

South Terminal Apron Rehabilitation (Construction) (Non-AIP)

$244,035.00

Mountain Empire Airport

Runway 8-26 Lighting System Rehabilitation (Environmental Coordination/Preliminary Design)

$5,576.00

New Kent County Airport

Easement Acquisition Services & Easement Reimbursement – Phase 1

$4,312.00

New Kent County Airport

Runway Crack Seal, Seal Coat, and Remarking (Design/Construction)

$24,000.00

Orange County Airport

Runway 26 Obstruction Removal – Phase 2 (Design/Construction)

$16,400.00

Orange County Airport

T-Hangar Site Preparation (Design)

$181,600.00

Richmond Executive – Chesterfield County Airport

Southeast Apron Expansion (Construction)

$5,422,400.00

Virginia Highlands Airport

Runway 6-24 Rehabilitation (Design)

$37,600.00

Virginia Tech – Montgomery Executive Airport

Master Plan Update – Phase 1

$26,667.00

Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport

Runway Rehabilitation (Design)

$168,000.00

Total Allocated

Discretionary

$8,415,399.32