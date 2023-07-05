HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been nearly a month since Cory Bigsby was charged with murdering his son Codi, but a local activist group continues to search for the 4-year-old and is hosting an event to bring awareness to his disappearance.

The group, “We are Codi’s Voices,” is hosting a Ride For Justice event for the young boy on July 30 at 11 a.m. The event will begin at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets Mall and will end at the Hampton Soccer Complex, where a fence is dedicated to Codi.

The group organizer, Nancy Strickland, says more than 300 people are scheduled to attend with police escort. She says the ride is about 40 minutes long, but the group says effort is needed to find little Codi.

“We will ride to Codi fence in Hampton. And we will have tents set up we will be serving food. There will be music and just for us to all gather in, say a prayer for Cody. And everybody can get this get this word out that he’s still missing,” Strickland says.

Cory Bigsby is out on bond even though prosecutors believe he murdered and hid Codi’s body.