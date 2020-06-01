Protests, demonstrations continue throughout Hampton Roads Monday night

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Planned demonstrations and protests sprung up throughout Hampton Roads on Monday.

Groups are protesting across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Virginia Beach put an 8 p.m. curfew into place Monday afternoon. It will be in effect until 6 a.m. each day until June 4, according to an order from Gov. Ralph Northam. It’s the only local city to impose a curfew after Sunday night’s protests at the Oceanfront.

Here’s the timeline of events Monday night:

10:35 p.m.: Police in Franklin say a protest at 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Armory Drive was peaceful.

The protesters marched up and down the road holding signs.

“We would like to thank the organizers of this peaceful protest for maintaining an organized march. There were no incidents that occurred this evening,” police wrote in a news release.

9:10 p.m.: Virginia Beach Boulevard reopened near Town Center.

9 p.m.: There are protesters gathered around Town Center in Virginia Beach. There is also a large police presence.

8:30 p.m.: Virginia Beach has closed its streets in Town Center except for Market Street and Columbus Street. The closures are supposed to help enforce the governor’s curfew order with a group of 50 demonstrators.

Protest now happening at VB Town Center. Virginia Beach Blvd is closed off along with several streets leading into the center. We just saw a woman get detained a few mins ago and two others in zip ties as we were walking to the crowd. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SL79lqF4iU — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) June 2, 2020

8 p.m.: Barricades were set up at Virginia Beach Town Center by 8 p.m., although there were only about 10 people there at the time.

7:55 p.m.: All travel lanes and off-ramps reopened on I-264 at Military Hwy (exit 13B) in Norfolk.

7:40 p.m.: A group of at least 80 protesters marched down Military Highway in Norfolk Monday night.

Earlier, Hampton Roads Transit said it would not be running some Military Highway routes due to a planned demonstration.

6:30 p.m.: Traffic was stopped on Interstate 264 in Norfolk due to a planned demonstration, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

Traffic got moving again on I-264 east and west in Norfolk by 7:10 p.m. Off-ramps to Military Hwy north (Exit 13B) remained closed.

6:30 p.m.: Hampton Roads Transit routes 15 and 23 will not run the Military Highway Light Rail Station or any stops on Military Highway because the highway will be shut down between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Corporate Boulevard. The cancellation is due to a planned demonstration.

6:30 p.m.: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. they were working with Frankin Police to prepare for potential protests and make sure everyone stay safe.

5 p.m.: Protesters peacefully gathered at Target in Suffolk.

The Goodz Foundation organized a “Be the Change” demonstration on College Drive near Hampton Roads Parkway.

The organizers said the peaceful protest was about bringing awareness to police brutality and inspire change.

5 p.m.: James City County Police said they are aware of rumors on social media about looting and violence in James City County.

“We have had, and continue to have, additional officers on duty throughout the County to address any issues as they may arise,” police said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.

