PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the summer concert season in full swing, a new offer from Live Nation should be music to concert-goers ears.

The “Summer’s Live” promotion is here, with 4 for $80 tickets, now through August 1.

More than 2,500 shows at Live Nation venues nationwide are part of the promotion. Locally, it includes events at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, The Scope Arena in Norfolk and Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

There are tickets available for everything from KIDZ BOP to Pantera!

You can find some major savings with this deal, so act fast before the specially priced tickets for the show you want to see are sold out.

Click here for details on the promotion and to see all of the participating acts.