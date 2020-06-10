LIVE BLOG: Person hurt as protesters took down pieces of Portsmouth’s Confederate monument; police chief said it ‘should’ve never escalated to this’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Communities across the nation continue to hold demonstrations in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring awareness to racial injustice.

Portsmouth City Council held a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Confederate monument, ahead of the Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for 7:57 p.m.

Read more about the results of that meeting and more coverage here.

Watch a recap of Wednesday night here:

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Wednesday:

Thursday morning — Part of Court Street around Portsmouth’s Confederate monument is still blocked off Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s demonstration, with people coming out to survey the damage.

10 On Your Side is working to get an update on the man who was struck in the head when one of the soldier statues on the monument was pulled down.

Darius Perkins, an Army Veteran, stopped by the 54- foot historical structure before heading to work.



He says he is praying for the injured man. pic.twitter.com/C4a5cnyMFZ — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 11, 2020

Later Wednesday night

Police Chief Angela Greene spoke to the press after Wednesday night’s events, saying “it was a very unfortunate incident that should’ve never escalated to this.”

She says she gave no order to officers to ignore the destruction of the monument, but rather a local elected official directed them to let the vandalism to continue.

NEW: @PortsmouthPD Chief Angela Greene says no order from her was ever given for officers to ignore the destruction of property. Rather…an elected official directed them to let vandalism of the Confederate monument to occur @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Vc4e5RZ9tA — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

10:15 p.m. — Portsmouth Police are asking people to avoid the area of Court Street at High Street — where the Confederate monument is located — as they “disperse demonstrators and investigate an incident that resulted in a citizen getting injured.”

Most people have left the area at the encouragement of @BLM757 and @NAACPPortsmouth organizers. Those left are helping to clean up trash @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/QoSX4yVbcA — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

9:40 p.m. — A protester with a megaphone is encouraging members of the protest to disperse.

9:30 p.m. — Around 9:30 p.m., the remaining crowd of protesters grew nearly silent as a man with a megaphone talked to the group.

Many protesters kneeled.

A Portsmouth Police spokeswoman confirmed there was an injury at the protest but said the extent is unknown.

The president of Black Lives Matter 757 told WAVY’s Brett Hall the man who was injured appeared to be in his 30s. The statue appeared to fall directly on him and his injuries appeared severe.

He is asking everyone to pray for the man.

9:15 p.m. — Activities at the monument in Portsmouth became quiet as a person appeared to be injured.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports a man was hit by the falling statue and injured. Video below shows the moment the statue fell on the man (warning: graphic video)

A person with a megaphone is telling the group to disperse.

Police started putting yellow tape around the monument.

8:50 p.m. — Protesters have continued to take down pieces of the Confederate monument in downtown Portsmouth.

A brass band as the scene took on a party-like atmosphere.

A passerby said “the incompetent leadership of this city finally met its match,” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Lo8bnvhE1Z — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

8:30 p.m. — Protesters are gathered at the Confederate monument in Portsmouth and have broken apart some pieces of it.

They have also put additional paint on the monument and tied ropes around the soldier on the statue.

HAPPENING NOW Protesters start breaking apart parts of the monument. 73YO Vietnam vet says he “waited 73 years to hold this sword.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/D6i3ZIpWo2 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

8 p.m. — The Portsmouth NAACP said it plans to protest at the Portsmouth Confederate monument Wednesday night “until … until the right thing is done.”

Protesters climbed back on the monument and continued to add to the paint from earlier Wednesday.

Mayor John Rowe said during a meeting Wednesday he believes police made the right call to not step in and enforce vandalism charges. He called the monument just “a piece of rock.”

Protesters climb back on the monument to continue adding their own artwork. Mayor Rowe said today he believes @PortsmouthPD made the right call to not step in and enforce vandalism charges. He called it just “a piece of rock.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/bopVm3Gq3R — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

6:30 p.m. — Hundreds walked for the Black Justice March in Suffolk.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies planned to march alongside the crowd.

People in the crowd took a knee at the end of the march, including a Suffolk Police officer.

People in the crowd take a knee at the end of the march, including a @SuffolkVaPD officer. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/51pvXptMYW — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) June 10, 2020

WAVY News Reporter Geena Arevalo will have more coverage later tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX 43 and 11 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10.

3:45 p.m. — Chopper 10 with aerial coverage of the protests in Portsmouth.

3 p.m. — WAVY’s Andy Fox goes live from the protests in Portsmouth at the Confederate monument. People are seen in groups standing on the monument spray painting “Remove the Stain” and “BLM” after James Boyd and Louie Gibbs from the Portsmouth NAACP were arrested by Portsmouth Police on trespassing charges.

Andy Fox Facebook Live from the protests at the Confederate Monument in Portsmouth

*Video & photo courtesy: Andy Fox*

2:14 p.m. — Black Lives Matter 757 tweeted a video that shows a group of people standing on the Confederate monument in Portsmouth spray painting it. The Twitter account announced a planned “Remove the Stain” rally at the monument tonight at 7:57 p.m.

*DISCLAIMER: This video may contain explicit content.*

2 p.m. — “Latinos for Black Lives Meet” gather for a scheduled peaceful protest on the north side of Victory Blvd between City Hall Avenue and Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson.

12:58 p.m. — WAVY’s Andy Fox speaks with James Boyd and Louie Gibbs from the Portsmouth NAACP after being released from trespassing charges by Portsmouth Police.

Only on 10 the release of James Boyd and Louie Gibbs from the Portsmouth NAACP on trespassing charges by Portsmouth Police. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/kxsPTi5Qhx — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 10, 2020

12:15 p.m. — The City of Suffolk announced closures on North Main Street from Constance Road to West Washington Street for the planned “Black Justice March” protest. The street closures begin at 5:45 p.m. with protestors expected to lineup at 6 p.m., and the march underway at 6:30 p.m.

11:50 a.m. — Two Portsmouth NAACP leaders, including Portsmouth chapter president James Boyd, were arrested in handcuffs by Portsmouth police at the city’s Confederate monument during a protest Wednesday.

The arrest happened just before WAVY’s Andy Fox was about to go live on-air with Boyd.

This is video of Louie Gibbs Vice President of the Portsmouth Naacp. Under arrest by Portsmouth police for trespassing on the confederate monument in downtown Portsmouth. He was asked to leave, he did not, he was taken down to the magistrate. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/bSSZ7JHC2S — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 10, 2020

View the list of planned protests in Hampton Roads HERE.

Latest News