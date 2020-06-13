LIVE BLOG: Protesters gather in Hampton Roads as demonstrations continue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police.

Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Saturday:

5 p.m. Protesters are gearing for a peaceful protest in the Bayside area in Virginia Beach.

Organized by a 17-year-old student at Bayside High School, the protest will begin on Haygood Road right outside of the school starting at 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m. the protesters will then be marching down to Aragona Park, which is about 1.5 miles from the school.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will be at the scene to give the latest updates regarding the protest.

1 p.m. Protesters gathered at I-C Norcom High school in Portsmouth before marching downtown.

They carried signs that said “Black Lives Matter and called for justice for George Floyd.
The group also stopped at the confederate monument in Olde Towne to pray — before marching back to I-C Norcom High School.

  • Courtesy – Karyn Anselmo
  • Courtesy – Karyn Anselmo
  • Courtesy – Karyn Anselmo
  • Courtesy – Karyn Anselmo

7 a.m. — Several activists formed a human Black Lives Matter sign at the Oceanfront boardwalk.

The event happened at 1st Street early Saturday morning where several people laid on the boardwalk forming the words “Black Lives Matter” as a drone took the photo.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10