LIVE BLOG: Protesters gather in Hampton Roads as demonstrations continue

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police.

Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Saturday:

5 p.m. Protesters are gearing for a peaceful protest in the Bayside area in Virginia Beach.

Organized by a 17-year-old student at Bayside High School, the protest will begin on Haygood Road right outside of the school starting at 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m. the protesters will then be marching down to Aragona Park, which is about 1.5 miles from the school.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will be at the scene to give the latest updates regarding the protest.

1 p.m. Protesters gathered at I-C Norcom High school in Portsmouth before marching downtown.

They carried signs that said “Black Lives Matter and called for justice for George Floyd.

The group also stopped at the confederate monument in Olde Towne to pray — before marching back to I-C Norcom High School.

7 a.m. — Several activists formed a human Black Lives Matter sign at the Oceanfront boardwalk.

The event happened at 1st Street early Saturday morning where several people laid on the boardwalk forming the words “Black Lives Matter” as a drone took the photo.

A HUMAN Black Lives Matter sign filled part of the @VisitVaBch Oceanfront this morning @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WmDA5O9EkN — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 13, 2020

