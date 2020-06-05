Live Blog: Protests in Norfolk start at 3 p.m., Chopper 10 to fly over

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis. After a week of riots and looting over the loss of George Floyd, the Minneapolis black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air, parents are struggling to have the talk in this volatile moment, along with many others around race and racism. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

5:15 p.m. — Virginia Beach Police have put out a statement about peaceful protests.

Police said they do not anticipate any upcoming events will be disorderly, but said they want everyone involved to be “educated as to what the penalties could be for unlawful conduct.”

‘​As we continue to support the right for people to peacefully protest, we also have a duty to maintain order and safety,” the police department wrote in a news release.

Police continued: “We want to remind those partaking in these events that actions constituting criminal activity will not be permitted. Some of these actions include destruction of property, theft, and throwing objects at those attempting to gather peacefully as well as at law enforcement officers. Whether an object being thrown is a rock, a brick, a plastic bottle or something as simple as water, it is considered an assault if the recipient of such action is not a willing participant.”

5 p.m. — Black Lives Matter 757 is planning an #iAmNotaStatistic peace rally and memorial near the Chamberlain at Fort Monroe starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

They are asking people to show up around 5 p.m. so the event can start at 6 p.m. It will last until 7:15 p.m. so participants can get home before the 8 p.m. curfew, the group said.

3:45 p.m. — Protesters marched in Norfolk starting Friday afternoon. The protests are scheduled to last until 11 p.m.

The march was scheduled to move through various areas and may cause delays and detours to Norfolk routes during the time frame.

Chopper 10 flew above the planned protest march in Norfolk.

