KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — We’re tracking the latest updates as now tropical storm Idalia passes just south of the Outer Banks on Thursday morning.

5:40 a.m.

There are heavy downpours in the southern Outer Banks, with gusty winds. Places like Hatteras have seen as much as 6 inches of rain. There are currently several flash flood warnings in the area into the morning.

Dare County officials say more than eight inches of rain water is on NC 12 in the area of Village Marina. There’s about two inches of rain across both lanes of NC 12 just north of the Oregon Inlet campground.

NC 12 is clear from Pea Island to the Basnight Bridge, but there is blowing sand. There’s also sand in both directions of NC 12 on the first half mile north of Buxton.

Rainfall totals in the Outer Banks as of 6 a.m. Thursday

Meanwhile Hampton Roads has gotten less than half of an inch of rain so far with breezy conditions and gusts around 30 mph near the shore.

The storm’s expected to be right to our southside by around 2 p.m. and really out to sea by Thursday night.

The expected path and timing of Idalia.

