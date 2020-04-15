Live: Northam extends closure of non-essential businesses to May 8

App users, click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials are holding a coronavirus response news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Highlights from the press conference below:

Extension of non-essential business closure

He’s extending his closure of non-essential business to May 8, and reiterates his stay-at-home order is still in effect until June 10. “When people say it’s time to stop what we’re doing and go back to normal, they’re wrong.” Northam says if we go back to the way things work, things will get worse.

“People want to go out, they want to work, or to see their friends and families. They want to know when they can regain control of their lives as they once knew them.” He says we probably won’t go back to “normal,” but a new normal that requires face coverings and avoiding large gatherings.