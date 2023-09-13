YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after an 11-month old child and a dog died in a hot car on Tuesday in York County.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery announced Wednesday that 40-year-old Kristen Graham, who had been acting as a caretaker for the child, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse and animal cruelty in the case.

Kristen Graham

Montgomery says evidence shows the child and the small dog were left in the car for several hours on Tuesday, as the heat index rose above 100 degrees. By the time Graham was awoken by a phone call around 2:30 p.m., the child and dog were dead.

Montgomery says statements and evidence show Graham went to Newport News around 1 a.m. that morning to see a friend, and then returned to her home on Seaford Road around 8:30 a.m., leaving both the child and dog inside the car.

It’s unclear if Graham was under the influence at the time, but Montgomery said Graham told deputies that the child, named Myrical, was asleep when she chose to leave her in the car.

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY’s Andy Fox will have more information coming up.