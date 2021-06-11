LIST: Here’s what local school districts are doing to prevent the ‘summer slide’

The “Summer Slide” is always a concern for educators, but this year it’s really front of mind. Research shows the pandemic resulted in a significant gap in learning for many students.

10 On Your Side reached out to local school districts to ask what plans they have in place to help alleviate the impact of the so-called “COVID slide” and prepare students for the new school year in the fall.

Here’s information from the following school systems:

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools is providing a variety of instructional programs for students this summer. Generally, student placement in summer learning academies is determined by the grade in which a student is enrolled during the 2020 – 2021 school year. Some classes have specific grade level requirements and/or prerequisites. Elementary students will be invited to participate by their school. Middle and High school students and their parents/guardians should consult with school counselors and/or teachers to determine which programs may be appropriate.

Details on Chesapeake’s “2021 Extended Learning Summer Academies” are posted at this link.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools offers several summer learning opportunities, including e-reading programs, a Zoom gaming program/book club and more. The school district created this web page listing all the available summer learning programs, organized by age range. Click here for details.

There are also several summer youth camps, for a fee.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools is planning a summer of in-person teaching and learning. SPARK, the Summer Program for Arts, Recreation and Knowledge, will include a six-week program for rising kindergarten through 8th grade students and two three-week sessions for rising 9-12th grade students. Meals and transportation will be provided.

High school students may take courses for credit advancement and credit recovery at Heritage High School. Two sessions will be offered: June 28-July 15 and July 19-August 5.

Get all the details on the Newport News Schools website.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools is partnering with the Portsmouth Public Library for the Summer Reading Program for students in grades kindergarten to sixth grade.

The school division is also offering free camps for students K-12.

And while student devices are being collected from Portsmouth students in prekindergarten to second grade, all other grade levels are keeping their devices for use over the summer and in preparation for next year.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools offers a variety of summer programs for 2021, at no cost to students or families.

“This year, there is an innovation program that is interest-based for students to engage them beyond Basic Skills. Norfolk Public Schools does not usually offer courses to support students preparing for Geometry or Algebra II; however, everyone has a need due to a myriad of circumstances from the last year and half. NPS will take this time to work with students to reinforce foundational skills, and more importantly, enhance their self-efficacy in math class to help them build the confidence that is needed to move on to higher level math courses, and address any math phobias that the closures and virtual instruction may have exposed. Additionally, this year’s summer Basic Skills will be another great way to alleviate summer slide. Each student will receive book packs that contain a personal library of 10 books, and a literature response journal. There are family think sheets included to assist parents/guardians with starting a conversation about the books with their child. Book ownership is an important part of seeing yourself as a reader and building confidence. This is the first time NPS has provided students with a library of books. One Summer, One Book also encourages family reading, even if only one student is in Basic Skills the entire family can enjoy the novel together. It is part of building a community of readers.“ Norfolk Public Schools

Norfolk Public School students will have the option to check out a Chromebook and/or a MiFi over the summer if they are not enrolled in any summer programs.

For additional information on what is being offered, please check out the NPS website: https://www.npsk12.com/summer-school.

Suffolk

Ths Suffolk Public Schools Summer Series “Remediation, Exploration, Advancement” runs from July 5 through August 5, 2021.

The program, which is free for SPS students, is Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and lunch will be served and transportation provided.

Click here for additional information, including times and locations.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be offering an amazing summer learning opportunity to all pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students enrolled with VBCPS during the 2020-21 school year!

Each week in July, the school district is offering age-specific literacy and numeracy lessons. These optional lessons will review and reinforce previously taught material to give students a learning boost before they begin the 2021-22 school year. Students are also welcome to try lessons from a lower or higher grade level if they would like additional review or to challenge themselves. The lessons will be provided in video format so students are able to engage at times that fit their family schedule and will remain posted through August. Families will access the videos using their VBCPS student login credentials via ClassLink.

Click here for Virginia Beach summer school information.

North Carolina – Hertford County

Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) will be conducting Summer Extension Learning Recovery and Enrichment Programs (SELREP) at all seven campuses. The themed programs will include breakfast, lunch, and bus transportation.

There are two sessions: June 14-July 1 and July 12-July 29.

The school system created a detailed document for WAVY TV 10, which you can view here.