List: Hampton Roads city closures for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – City offices and facilities will be closed across Hampton Roads in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day federal holiday, which is recognized this year on Monday, January 18.

CHESAPEAKE

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

City facilities will return to their current COVID-19 operating schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The city reminds residents that online services are the preferred method to ensure health and safety. If you plan to visit a City facility, call first to ensure the service you’re seeking is available.

Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY.

HAMPTON

City schools, libraries and most city offices, including courts, will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Trash Collection: There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on

Monday, Jan. 18. Monday’s collection will be Wednesday, Jan. 20 instead.

Landfill: Open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2021.

Street Sweeping: No street sweeping on Monday, Jan. 18. The makeup day is Wednesday, Jan. 20. Wednesday’s makeup day is Friday, Jan. 22.

Community Centers: All community and neighborhood centers are closed. Air Power Park tours are by appointment only because of the pandemic.

The City of Hampton will hold a virtual ceremony on Monday, Jan. 18 to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 16 others who have had an impact on Hampton through a commitment to peace, justice, and progress.

This year’s Hampton Heroes honorees include Community Leaders: Chester Lee Brown, Anderson W. Clary Jr., Jacob Heffelfinger, Lillian Epps Johnson, Lillie Mae Jones, and William Alfred Smith.

Trailblazers in History: Alice Bacon, A.W.E. Bassette, Rosa Parks, Ruppert Leon Sargent, William Trusty, William Tucker, Harriet Tubman and George Wythe. Modern-Era Trailblazers in Public Service: Linda D. Curtis and B.J. Roberts

You can view the ceremony live on Monday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on the City of Hampton website at this link and on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

NEWPORT NEWS

On Monday, January 18, 2021, all Newport News City offices and libraries will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, January 18. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

– No collections on Monday, January 18. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. Recovery Operations Center (landfill) – closed Monday, January 18

(landfill) – closed Monday, January 18 Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – open for adoptions 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Jan. 18; reunite lobby is open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs

Also, in observance of MLK Jr. Day, on January 18, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will be joined by federal, state and local leaders for a Day of Service Food Drive. The community is invited to drop off donations at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, which is located at 2401 Aluminum Avenue in Hampton, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year’s event is a drive-thru collection and guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks.

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s offices will close on Monday, January 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The closures include libraries. Recreation centers are currently closed until February 8, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 19.

The Norfolk Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will close Monday, January 18. These offices will also reopen on Tuesday, January 19.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, January 19 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, January 15. To schedule bulk waste collection, call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk App, available in the App Story and Google Play, or visit the MyNorfolk online portal.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, January 18 from 8 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

PORTSMOUTH

Municipal offices in Portsmouth will be closed on Monday, January 18, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. As a reminder, City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Trash Collection There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, January 18. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 20.

Portsmouth Public Library Curbside library service is closed on Monday, January 18. Please call 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums In conjunction with the Portsmouth Libraries, the city is offering special online learning January 18 – February 22. Visit these websites for updates:

Online Learning – Children’s Museum of Virginia

Online Learning – Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

Online Learning – Portsmouth Virginia Naval Shipyard Museum |The Lightship Portsmouth Museum

Online Learning – Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum

Golf Courses: Call ahead for availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.

SUFFOLK

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

There will be no change to the refuse collection schedule for the period of January 19, 2021 through January 22, 2021. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes January 19, 2021 through January 22, 2021. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 757-514-7630.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open Monday, January 18 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Regional Landfill will be open Monday, January 18 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.



All Suffolk Recreation Centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.



Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, January 18. However, no park attendant will be on duty.



The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, January 18.



Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, January 18.



All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, January 18.



The Suffolk Visitor Center Information-To-Go table, located near the front entrance of the Visitor Center, will be available Monday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff will be onsite to assist visitors during that time. Public access to the interior of the Visitor Center remains closed to the public. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum remains closed to the public.



The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, January 18. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Monday, January 18.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach staffed city parks and park facilities

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts & Box Office

TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

The Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum – Closed until further notice

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Visitor Information Center – 2100 Parks Ave.

Visitor Information Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park – Closed until further notice

West Neck Recycling Center

The following facilities will be OPEN to the public on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Timed Tickets Online)

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Merchants open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Visit www.vbgov.com/farmersmarket for individual merchant hours); Management Office closed

DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed on Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. If possible, DMV customers are encouraged to complete their transactions online at dmvNOW.com. Appointments are required for in-person transactions.

HRT

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, January 18, 2021, Hampton Roads Transit buses and light rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. The ferry will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Transit Center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed. The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.