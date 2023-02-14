HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Local Initiatives Support Cooperation (LISC) Hampton Roads has invested over $4 million in the Hampton Road region.

According to the report, LISC Hampton Roads awarded over $1,000,000 by way of Sentara Healthcare resources across several grantees providing financial support to small businesses and organizations in the affordable housing space.

The organizations include:

Women’s Business Center at Old Dominion University $75,000 awarded to support vital work in small business assistance in conjunction with organization’s 10th anniversary celebration

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council $303,715 awarded to support the operation of Financial Opportunity Centers in Norfolk and Newport News

Black BRAND $110,000 awarded to provide capacity-building support; $25,000 distributed to five business owners ($5,000 each) upon completion of the B-Force Accelerator program

Hope House Foundation $100,000 awarded to provide access to food, medical care, and fitness equipment to residents in the Market Heights community

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center $100,000 awarded for the development of 38 affordable housing units

Youth for Tomorrow $225,000 awarded to support career and vocational services for disadvantaged students

Virginia Supportive Housing $81,000 awarded to provide supportive housing for individuals with mental and behavioral health needs



“LISC is committed to forging resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity in which to live, work, visit, do business, and raise families – this is the foundation of every initiative, grant, and loan we administer,” said Jay Grant, Executive Director, LISC Hampton Roads.