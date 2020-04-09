‘Lights of Love’: Local communities show support for essential health care workers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – From the Peninsula to Southside Hampton Roads, the sky was lit with ‘lights of love’ Wednesday night.

In Newport News, police officers, firefighters, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the parks division converged upon Riverside Regional Medical Center to surprise the staff there with a huge show of support, including a round of applause and even a song.

Medical workers here and around the world are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working to save lives while risking their own.

Meanwhile, a similar scene in Suffolk. Community members and first responders filled the parking lot at Sentara Obici Hospital Wednesday — all at a safe, social distance. It was a loud and joyous display of thanks for the staff there.

Scenes like these are popping up across the nation. 10 On Your Side joins in saying thank you to all the brave men and women providing essential services, from health care to groceries, during this unprecedented time.

