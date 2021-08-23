Lightning strike likely cause of two separate fires in James City County

JAMES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Firefighters responded to two structures fire within in a span of two hours Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the first fire around 2:22 p.m. in the 3600 block of Trillium Drive. When they arrived on scene, they found a two-story home with fire in the attic. The fire was brought under control at 3:04 p.m.

The home sustained significant fire and water damage. No one was home at the home of the fire, and no injuries were reported. James City-Volunteer Fire and York County Department of Fire & Safety assisted with controlling the fire.

The second fire occurred around 3:46 p.m. in the 100 block of Country Drive Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and found fire showing from a two-story detached garage. Crews extinguished the fire and stayed on scene for an extended period ot overhaul the contents of the garage and living units.

The garage and two living units above sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The Williamsburg Fire Department assisted.

Officials say both incidents remain under investigation, but believed the cause was a result of lightning strikes.