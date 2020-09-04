Light the Way with patience

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, we received various lessons in perseverance — which comes from patience.

If the coronavirus pandemic taught us anything, it was how to change our routine. Couple that with a major storm, and we discover that for basic amenities we once took for granted, we must learn to wait.

The speed at which our world moves has downshifted. Just ask 17-year-old Hassan Darden who is trying to learn life by the book. This rising senior at Indian River High School in Chesapeake had his SAT’s canceled, not once — but five times.

William Johnson of Chesapeake is 11 years younger. Under the guidance of dad, he gets the value of learning in a place meant for play. This father and son team now embrace work — and patience.

Thousands in Louisiana are still waiting for some of the basics we take for granted. But, a woman from Hampton Roads is lighting the way with water and food which are precious gifts for life held up by the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

And our elders appreciate law and order when it delivers nourishment.

We can see life differently, while we wait. We encountered many fine examples that show the virtue of patience during these challenging times.

