Liberty University adjunct professor arrested for filming minors

FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — An adjunct professor at Liberty University has been charged with six counts of unlawful photography of a person.

Charging documents obtained by WFXR News from Botetourt County Circuit Court show the charges were filed against David DeHaven. Three of the charges against DeHaven are felonies counts involving minors. The remaining thee charges are misdemeanors, with the alleged victims being over the age of 18.

Liberty University confirmed that DeHaven is an adjunct instructor in the university’s online program and is currently suspended.

“David DeHaven was suspended from his position as an adjunct professor (Liberty University Online) pending the outcome of this matter,” said Scott Lamb, senior vice president of communications and public engagement.