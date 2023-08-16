The 20 Settlers Road building that the LGBT Life Center will move into (Courtesy of LGBT Life Center)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based LGBT Life Center is opening up a new LGBTQ+ center and clinic on the Peninsula.

The center, which has helped local LGBTQ+ communities with health care and other support for 35 years, is moving into a vacant building at 20 Settlers Landing Road in Hampton that the center bought in 2017.

An event was held Wednesday to kick off the renovation of the space, alongside Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and other local officials.

They say they wouldn’t have been able to do it without the $1.8 million in appropriations funding secured by Congressman Bobby Scott and Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. The center’s also aiming to raise an additional $1.2 million in a new capital campaign announced Wednesday.

“We are honored to receive this funding and thrilled to decrease barriers in care by expanding access to LIFE-affirming services on the Peninsula and throughout Hampton Roads,” said Stacie Walls, CEO of LGBT Life Center. “Today’s event represents a LIFE-time of work and dedication. None of this would have been possible without a deep commitment to service from our board, each and every one of our staff over the last 35 years, and, most importantly, our LGBTQ+ community. We are proud of where we are today and the strength of our organization.”

The new location will have a full primary care clinic, an on-site pharmacy, mental health counseling, HIV and STI testing and treatment, and more.

It’s expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The news comes just a month after the LGBT Life Center announced its Norfolk location was moving to a new, expanded space at 5360 Robin Hood Road, near Azalea Garden Road.