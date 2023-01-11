NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Level up, everyone.

Nauticus’ 6,500-square-foot exhibit gallery will soon be transformed into a one-of-a-kind video game arcade with the opening of the international exhibit, Game Changers.

The exhibit opens Jan. 28 and was developed and produced by subject experts from Ingenium – Canada’s Science and Technology Museum and managed by Science North.

Nauticus’ 6,500-square-foot exhibit gallery will soon be transformed into a one-of-a-kind video game arcade with the opening of the international exhibit, Game Changers. (Photo – Nauticus)

The exhibit will be set up to show visitors the ways in which innovation has shaped the video game industry while allowing people to explore 120 of the most influential games.

“This exhibit has a universal appeal,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus’ CEO and president in a statement. “I’m pumped up to play Pac Man, my 11-year-old daughter can’t wait to learn more about Sonic, and video game aficionados will love the more in-depth tech exhibits. Our team plans to host video game competitions, event nights and more for the community to get their game on.”

Exhibit highlights include:

16 playable games featuring Pac-Man, Tetris, Super Mario Bros, Angry Birds, Guitar Hero, Sonic and more.

Step inside a game and create your own video game character – using Kinect technology.

Discover original concept art, storyboards, level designs, and scripts of some of the most influential games ever developed.

Listen to experts from the industry explain how they develop the games you love.

Explore technologies game creators use to develop storylines, graphics, gameplay, and audio.

Experiment with augmented and virtual reality to see how these technologies may alter the gaming experience and more!

Most importantly, leave your quarters at home! Access to Game Changers is included in Nauticus admission. As always, Nauticus members are free. Game Changers will open at 11 a.m. on January 28th, 2023, to the public and will run at Nauticus through April 30, 2023.

Nauticus is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Paid admission includes access to the Nauticus museum, special programming and the battleship Wisconsin. Nauticus members are always free. Tickets and additional details are available online here.

The Game Changers exhibit will be at Nauticus through April 30.