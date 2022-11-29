PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – President Joe Biden and many public officials, both Republican and Democrat, have weighed in with their condolences following the death of Virginia Fourth Congressional District Rep. Donald McEachin.

McEachin, 61, a Democrat, died Monday after a long battle with colorectal cancer. He is survived by his wife Colette and their three children.

Biden, offering his condolences, said he got to know McEachin when he was elected to Congress in 2016 and said “he never quit in his pursuit of justice” in fighting for the working people of Virginia.

“I will always be grateful for his friendship, and his early and fierce support when I ran for President,” Biden said in a statement. “Don was a fighter. He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind. Thanks to Don’s leadership and tireless advocacy, we passed historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a statement, noted both were elected to Congress in the same year and joined the Congressional Black Caucus together. She said McEachin “was a relentless advocate for his community, a dedicated colleague, and loving husband, father and grandfather.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called McEachin “a valiant fighter until the end.”

It’s so sad to learn of the passing of @RepMcEachin. A valiant fighter until the end, he admirably served Virginia & worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents & Americans. Suzanne & I are thinking of his family, friends, & community during this difficult time. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 29, 2022

Virginia’s senatorial delegation also weighed in, with Tim Kaine calling McEachin “a gentle giant.” Mark Warner said McEachin was a fighter to the end.

I met Donald McEachin in 1985–we became fast friends. A gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother. “Teach us how short our life is, so that we may become wise.” Psalm 90:12. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 29, 2022

Up until the very end, Don McEachin was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice.



Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 29, 2022

Rep. Abigail Spanberger said McEachin “was a good man who endeavored to make others and feel important and heard whether in the courtroom, the General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, or simply in a quiet moment.

Rep. Don Beyer said the loss of his friend, McEachin, “is heartbreaking … and his absence leaves a hole that cannot be repaired.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said McEachin was a distinguished leader on numerous issues.

It is with great sadness that I join Virginians in mourning the loss of Congressman Donald McEachin: a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 29, 2022

A respected voice on @EnergyCommerce & @NRDems, he advocated to lower costs, expand broadband access & protect families from gun violence.



His contributions to @ClimateCrisis laid the groundwork for our climate action, especially the progress toward environmental justice. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 29, 2022

She hoped it would be a comfort to his wife, children, grandchild and his family “that so many join them in mourning during this sad time.”

“He will be deeply missed by his colleagues,” Pelosi said in a Twitter thread, “and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come.”

In a statement, Pelosi said:

“It is with great sadness that I join Virginians tonight in mourning the loss of Congressman Donald McEachin: a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice. “For two decades, Congressman McEachin was a distinguished leader on climate in Richmond: serving in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate. A respected voice on the Energy and Commerce and Natural Resources Committees, he advocated to lower costs, expand broadband access and protect families from gun violence. His many contributions to our Select Committee on the Climate Crisis helped lay the essential groundwork for our climate action over the last two years, especially the important progress toward environmental justice. “Congressman McEachin understood that every family — whether in the East End of Richmond or any community across America — deserves clean air, clean water and a healthy planet. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come. May it be a comfort to his loving wife Colette, their dear children Mac, Briana and Alexandra, grandchild Gael and the entire McEachin family that so many join them in mourning during this sad time.” Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to McEachin’s passing.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison called McEachin “a foot soldier for truth and justice.”

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he and his wife Dorothy were devastated by McEachin’s death, calling him a powerful voice and someone to be counted on.

Dorothy and I are devastated by the loss of Rep. A. Donald McEachin. Don was a powerful voice in the Virginia General Assembly & United States Congress. Virginians could always count on Don & it was my honor to serve alongside him. Our hearts are with the entire McEachin family. pic.twitter.com/IsQzi1c0xM — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 29, 2022

State Sen. Louise Lucas noted McEachin’s historical run for attorney general of Virginia in 2001, being the first-ever African American nominee, before serving in Congress.

I served in the General Assembly with Donald McEachin for over 20 years, watching him make history as the first ever African American nominee for Attorney General of VA in 2001 before he went to Congress. Hearing the news of his death sent a shock of pain through me tonight. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 29, 2022

“His leadership in the Congress was felt throughout the Trump Presidency as he held him accountable and then helped Joe Biden pass his agenda through the past two years,” Lucas said. “We will miss him terribly.”

State Sen. Mamie Locke said McEachin was “always a compassionate, honorable man who put others first. Rest well my friend.”

State Rep. Emily Brewer, who represents the 64th District and is running for the 17th District state Senate seat in 2023, said “his smile and kind demeanor will be missed across the 4th District.”

Please say a prayer for the family of Congressman Don McEachin. He lost his long battle with cancer this evening. His smile and kind demeanor will be missed across the 4th District.https://t.co/nEGhw9YKXG — Emily Brewer (@BrewerForVa) November 29, 2022

Many public officials offered condolences and paid tribute to McEachin on social media:

It is with sadness that I would like to express my condolences to the McEachin family at the passing of my colleague, Rep. Donald McEachin. I am grateful for the kindness he showed me during the two years we served together. My prayers are with his family. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 29, 2022

We send condolences to the family of former Rep. Donald McEachin. God has given us tears to help in our grief. Don's death, coming so close to Christmas time, when others will be celebrating, will be difficult for his family and friends. As a student of theology, Don would have — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 29, 2022

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Rep. Donald McEachin. A dedicated public servant and a fighter until the end, we will miss his voice and passion.



My thoughts are with his wife Colette, mother-in-law Gladys, and his loved ones during this difficult time. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 29, 2022

been familiar with the ways that the Bible speaks about death.



Genesis 25:17 gives us a pattern: "These are the years of the life of Donald, sixty and one years; and he breathed his last, gave up the spirit and died, and was gathered to his people."

There is a warmth in that — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 29, 2022

description: a belonging, a continuity of life.



May God bless you and keep you. — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 29, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin. He was a deeply committed and effective public servant, greatly respected for his values and leadership. https://t.co/GMNkQhYs4d — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 29, 2022

Saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend, Donald McEachin.



He was a dedicated public servant who will be deeply missed. Sending love and light to all who knew and loved him. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 29, 2022

We mourn the loss of Rep. Donald McEachin — a fierce advocate for environmental and social justice since arriving to Congress in 2017. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and staff during this difficult time. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 29, 2022

We lost my friend and colleague Donald McEachin today. He worked every day for the people of Virginia and working people everywhere.

His family, friends, and staff are in my prayers this evening. https://t.co/DbR9T3Y3x4 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) November 29, 2022

I've ordered flags lowered at Oregon public institutions until sunset today in honor of Congressman Donald McEachin, an advocate for working families, environmental justice, and his constituents in Virginia. Dan and I are keeping his wife, Colette, and his family in our hearts. https://t.co/ctQKRKpO2N — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 29, 2022

I am stunned and deeply saddened tonight at the passing of our colleague and friend Rep. Donald McEachin. Please say a prayer tonight and have a warm thought for Rep. McEachin’s family and his Virginia constituents. This is a dreadful loss. https://t.co/wIoeLCTKCh — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 29, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague Donald McEachin. We came to Congress together, where he was a leader and a friend. He was a man of faith and conviction who truly understood what it meant to stand up for the ‘least of these.’ — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) November 29, 2022

Congressman Donald McEachin and I became friends when he first came to Congress. He spoke openly about his battle with cancer, and his amazing leadership and advocacy has saved lives. My prayers are with his wife, Colette, and his constituents that he loved and served each day. — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) November 29, 2022

Today, we join the United States in mourning the death of Congressman Donald McEachin. In line with the White House, flags across the State of Nevada are being lowered in his honor. Kathy and I are sending our love to his friends and family during this difficult time. https://t.co/ZKZwSzggy1 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 29, 2022