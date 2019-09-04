Leahy officially named acting VB city manager after Hansen’s resignation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s acting city manager has a big job ahead of him. It comes amid controversy, and he may not be around a long time.

July 16, 2020, will be 40 years that Deputy City Manager Tom Leahy has been employed in city government.

Last week he was appointed to replace resigning city manager Dave Hansen by Hansen himself, and was officially named acting manager Tuesday night by city council.

Leahy’s area of expertise has become flooding, in neighborhoods like Ashville Park.

“Either design has an issue, or the construction, or both … the first phase will go a long way to improve things in Ashville,” he said in past reports.

On Tuesday he told 10 On Your Side “there is a lot this city does right, and has been doing right for a very, very long time, so I will be continuing that,” Leahy said.

On Tuesday morning he was briefed of Hurricane Dorian. “We are

preparing for 4-6 inches of rain, and probably some tropical force winds … maybe 30-40 mph from the north northeast. He admits he felt different in Tuesday’s Office of Emergency Management meeting on Dorian.

“In the past there has always been someone to back me up, but of course I have a tremendous staff.”

For almost 20 years, Leahy was in the critical role of water resources manager for the Lake Gaston Pipeline, which brings drinking water to the beach.

As deputy city manager he oversaw the departments of Public Works and Utilities that suffered so greatly in the May 31 mass shooting.

“The city has been on a track of investigations and opening up a VB Strong Center, and doing what we can to help the families … what we are working on now we are evaluating facilities for public works, public utilities and IT. We have to get these departments together again to function properly.”

Leahy is also forward thinking. “Our organization is excellent from top to bottom. We do a lot of things right. We respond to every event we respond to well. We did in 5-31 and we will respond well to the storm. We are VBStrong.”