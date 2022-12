File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A large fuel spill has shut down part of the parking lot at the Sam’s Club in Newport News.

The store is at 12407 Jefferson Avenue. Newport News police say the spill is also causing traffic backups near the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club. Drivers are asked to use caution.

A hazardous materials team with the Newport News Fire Department is at the scene. Police say it will likely take a couple of hours to clean up the spill.

The cause is still unclear at this time.