Langley ordnance crew responds to possible live grenades found on LaSalle Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Langley Air Force Base’s explosive ordnance disposal team has responded to LaSalle Avenue in the southwestern area of Hampton after possible live grenades were discovered Tuesday.

Hampton police say the grenades are likely training grenades, but crews are working to confirm.

Lasalle Avenue has been closed from Kenmore Drive to Chesapeake Avenue and authorities are evacuating nearby homes. Police tape is surrounding one home, which has a backhoe in the yard. It’s unclear where exactly the grenades are located, but an update from police said they were inside the home.

No other details are available at this time, but police were first notified just before noon.

