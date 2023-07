VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Due to roadwork, lanes will be reduced from three lanes to two on 30th Street from the Laskin Road roundabout to Baltic Avenue.

Weather permitting, work will begin July 24 and end August 3. The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and the road will be fully open by 4 p.m. each day.

Advanced warning signs will be posted to advise drivers of the work ahead.