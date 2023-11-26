PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Alternating lane closures are scheduled for the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels from Monday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Dec 1.

There will be alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on the the following dates and times:

Monday, Nov. 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change.