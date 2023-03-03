VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Land Rover USA donated an SUV from a dealership in Virginia Beach Thursday to Mercy Chefs.

According to a press release, Mercy Chef’s is one of five charities that were presented with a custom Land Rover Defender 130 sports utility SUV.

“We are so excited to receive the new, highly dependable Land Rover Defender that will be put to work delivering food where it’s needed, often in hard to reach places,” said Mercy Chefs’ Co-Founders, Gary and Ann LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs has provided meals and groceries to people across Hampton Roads. The nonprofit has also stepped in to provide food during national emergencies and natural disasters.