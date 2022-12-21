NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Lambert’s Point Golf Course is closing at the end of 2022 and will be replaced by a sustainable water project from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

The HRSD recently bought the site from the city for a total of $30 million and will take ownership on Jan. 1.

Norfolk says the district’s Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) project is “designed to enhance the groundwater supply and help address environmental concerns such as sea level rise.”

SWIFT takes highly treated wastewater that would otherwise go into the Elizabeth River and runs it through additional treatments to meet drinking water standards. That water then goes into the Potomac Aquifer, eastern Virginia’s primary groundwater source.

The 9-hole Lambert’s Point golf course has been operating on the Elizabeth River waterfront for nearly two decades. Golfers though can still play at the 18-hole Ocean View Golf Course on Norfolk Avenue or the Sewell’s Point Golf Course on Ruthven Road.