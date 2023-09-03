HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As Labor Day approaches, the Hampton Democratic Committee is scheduled to host their 16th annual Selute to Labor Unions and Community Leaders Brunch on Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The brunch will take place at The Event Center. The Labor Day Brunch will feature a range of activities, including:

Keynote Speeches : Sen. Tim Kaine and Randi Weingarten, National American Federation of Teachers President.

: Sen. Tim Kaine and Randi Weingarten, National American Federation of Teachers President. Recognition Awards: Outstanding labor union leaders and community leaders will receive well-deserved recognition for their outstanding contributions.

Outstanding labor union leaders and community leaders will receive well-deserved recognition for their outstanding contributions. Special Guests : Congressman Bobby Scott, Ranking Member of US Congress; Senator Mamie Locke, Virginia Senate Democratic Chair; Senator Louise Lucas, Virginia Senate President pro tempore; Delegate Jeion Ward, President of AFT Local 4260; Delegate Don Scott, House of Delegate Minority Leader; Chairwomen Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of VA.

: Congressman Bobby Scott, Ranking Member of US Congress; Senator Mamie Locke, Virginia Senate Democratic Chair; Senator Louise Lucas, Virginia Senate President pro tempore; Delegate Jeion Ward, President of AFT Local 4260; Delegate Don Scott, House of Delegate Minority Leader; Chairwomen Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of VA. Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music by local recording artist Bobby Blackhat.

“Labor unions have long been a driving force behind workers’ rights, fair wages and safe working conditions,” a press release reads. “The Labor Day Brunch aims to highlight the tireless efforts of labor unions in Virginia, acknowledging their role in improving the lives of workers and championing social justice causes. Through collaborative efforts, these unions have made significant strides in ensuring equitable treatment and representation for all members of the workforce.”

For more information about the Labor Day Brunch and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hamptondemocrats.org or email info@hamptondemocrats.org.