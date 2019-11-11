Kroger launches home service, announces holiday pickup promotion

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — The grocery store chain Kroger will offer a home delivery service this year through its new Kroger Seamless Delivery platform.

According to Kroger’s news release, 90 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region will launch the delivery service between now and Nov. 21.

Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer the delivery service, which customers can utilize for a $9.95 fee.

Customers will be able to use the Kroger app to place an order, selecting either “Pickup” or “delivery” at check-out.

Customers who don’t already have Kroger’s mobile app can download it on the App store or on Google Play. Kroger’s mobile app also allows customers to build shopping lists, take advantage of digital coupons, check fuel points and refill prescriptions.

In addition to expanding delivery options, Kroger will also be offering a no-fee promotion over the holidays for its Pickup service. From Nov. 1 – Jan. 1, there will be no fees for customers who use the Pickup online ordering service for their grocery shopping.

Pickup, formerly known as ClickList, offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store.

The fee to use the service is typically $4.95, which is waived for a customer’s first three orders.

Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi, produce and beer and wine.

Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions from being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.

More information about pick up can be found here.