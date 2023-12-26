PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The presents have been unwrapped, and it’s time to show off new bikes, new games, and new clothing children received for the season of giving. With the children home for holidays, gun safety advocates say tis the season to know before you go to unfamiliar homes.

“We are asking every parent when they enter a new home they are unfamiliar with, are there firearms in the home, and if they are are they properly secured to keep my child safe,” said Virginia Chapter of Moms Demand Action president Joy McManus.

This line of questions could feel awkward, but Moms Demand Action said those questions could save a life.

“We are asking for secure storage in the home as well as vehicles many weapons are stolen out of vehicles and then used to commit crimes,” McManus said.

Moms Demand Action supports House Bill 12, which calls on the Virginia General Assembly to require lock devices with new handgun purchases and a child safety warning on handguns.

Virginia Citizens Defense League president Philip Van Cleave calls the bill unnecessary.

“Well, my opinion is it’s that’s a rather silly law because that’s already required,” Van Cleave said.

But, he agrees with moms who say know before you go.

“Well, you know, there’s a lot of things you may want to ask if you’ve got young-like toddlers running around,” Van Cleave said. “Do you have your poisons and other things put up? Or, you got lock cabinets on things where they could get hurt?

“And it wouldn’t be unreasonable to ask if they have firearms and make sure that they’re secured so that, especially if the house doesn’t have children, some might not be thinking ahead that maybe the gun is perfectly safe in their house with adults. They may need to have the situation changed if there are children in the home.”