Park to host family-friendly event to bring in 2023

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) – Kings Dominion will help ring in 2023 with rides, activities, attractions and a New Year’s countdown party under its Eiffel Tower that wraps up with fireworks beginning at midnight.

It’s also the second-to-last day of its WinterFest event, with millions of holiday lights, nearly 1,000 Christmas trees and festive décor throughout the 400-acre park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Eiffel Tower has been transformed into a 300-foot tall Christmas tree, and the International Street fountains turn into a large, ice-skating plaza called Snowflake Lake.

More than 20 rides will be open, along with live entertainment on the park’s stages, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and the WinterFest Wonderland Parade at 9 p.m.

There will also be a special menu of WinterFest treats and specialty cocktails, and there will be a deejay and dancing under the Eiffel Tower.

For more information, including updated hours of operation and a complete listing of WinterFest shows, attractions, dining and advance-purchase tickets, go to the Kings Dominion website.

Kings Dominion will begin a year-round schedule starting with weekends in January.





