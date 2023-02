VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Kempsville defeated Indian River Tuesday night 69-59, in what was an electric matchup in Virginia Beach. The Chiefs held the lead for three quarters. Impressive performances from Montrell Bynom and Jayon Griffin allowed the Chiefs to close out the game.

Princess Anne got a blowout win against First Colonial, defeating the Patriots 73-45. The dominate win came behind the monster performance of freshman point guard Styles Clemmons, who had a total of 38 points.