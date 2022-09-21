CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man today to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!

38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.

Halsey Jr.’s song was inspired by his family’s love for ‘Taco Tuesdays’ and the video submitted for the contest featured his kids cooking tacos at home.

Palmer called Halsey Jr. to let him know he had won the $50,000 grand prize from the contest.

Halsey Jr. was in a car accident in 2019 that doctors said would leave him paralyzed for the rest of his life. He went on to write and perform music from his wheelchair as a therapeutic outlet as he went through physical therapy.

After a lot of perseverance, Halsey Jr. has now started to use his legs again.

Halsey Jr. says he plans to use to contest money to send his oldest daughter off to college.

To watch Halsey Jr.’s video submission, click here.