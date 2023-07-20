PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For some, air conditioning is not a luxury, it’s essential. According to the Centers for Disease Control, infants, children under 4, those who are 65 and older, the overweight and people who are ill or on certain medications are at a greater risk of heat-related illness.

Because more scorchers are in the forecast, 10 On Your Side checked in with Dominion Energy for tips on how to save in the summer. Dominion spokeswoman Cherise Newsome said that for every degree you raise your thermostat you can save about 2% on your electric bill.

“First and foremost, if you’re not going to be home, you may want to set your thermostat around 78 degrees,” Newsome said. “So for people who are at home and want to stay cool, they may consider running their ceiling fan. This ceiling fan will use less energy than say, an air conditioner.”

She also suggested that people should close shades in their homes and offices.

The temperature setting isn’t the only savings factor. Newsome said how you use your system makes a difference at the end of every billing cycle.

“One of the biggest impacts on your energy bill will be whether or not you turn your AC off and on,” Newsome said. “Adjusting your thermostat a few degrees higher or lower has a lower impact than turning off your AC completely and turning it back on.”

Dominion’s EnergyShare program can provide critical cooling assistance for qualifying customers with financial needs.

“EnergyShare, for example, can provide AC upgrades that are more efficient,” Newsome said. “So not only does it provide relief in the interim, it also provides longer-term savings.”

More information

For more information on Dominion’s EnergyShare program, call 866-366-4357.