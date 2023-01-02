(WAVY) – Gyms might start to get packed again as people try to carry out their New Year’s resolutions for weight loss.

Cleveland Clinic clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Albers has some tips to help keep those resolutions.

Albers said to make small, realistic goals for yourself, such as walking outside for 30 minutes daily.

And, instead of following trendy diets, be mindful of what you eat, and how much.

She said not to be too hard on yourself if you can’t reach a goal instantly.

Albers said “change is a process” and people should be “patient with yourself.”