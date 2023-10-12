HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Mika Satterfield’s family is dealing with unimaginable pain after losing the 19-year-old to senseless gun violence.

Wednesday night, Mateen Satterfield got a call no mother wants to receive.

“His father called,” she said. “We were initially informed he was shot.”

Mateen rushed to the hospital to find her baby. An officer delivered the devastating news.

“‘I’m sorry to inform you’ — right there I lost it,” she said. “He was a very bright, happy-go-lucky, energetic, athletic young boy out here in the world trying to find his way.”

His family said the recent Manor High School graduate had so much in store for him.

“Now, I’m part of the little members-only club,” Mateen said.

A club Mateen and her daughter, Makiya, said they never wanted to join—a club for people who’ve lost family members to gun violence.

Makiya was emotional, telling 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss she lost her rock and, admittedly, her favorite sibling.

“My little brother is really gone,” he said.

Through the unbearable pain, his family said there is a lesson for everyone.

“I just want all the young men to evaluate their environment and who they associate with,” Makiya said.

Mateen added: “Young black men and ladies out there wanting to be gangsters, it’s not cool. It really isn’t. Once something like this occurs, there is no turning back the hands of time.”

They hope that it’ll keep another family from receiving the heart-wrenching news.

“Keep your loved ones close,” Makiya said.

The family recently breathed a sigh of relief after Chesapeake Police announced an arrest in Mika’s death.

Police said 23-year-old Kelvin Harris has been charged with second-degree murder.

The family said they are thankful for that news.