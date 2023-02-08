WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program.

The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12.

Project inclusion brings high school students together to discuss topics including, diversity, identity, prejudice, and inclusive leadership.

“Through Project Inclusion, students are able to better demonstrate understanding and appreciation for their peers and neighbors who are from the variety of racial, religious, and ethnic groups that make up their schools and surrounding community,” says Jonathan Zur, President & CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.