Kecoughtan High students detained in school after shots fired previous afternoon in nearby neighborhood

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Several Kecoughtan High School students were detained in school on Thursday as persons of interest after police said they responded to a shots fired call the day before in a nearby neighborhood.

Police said the students were detained Thursday morning after school personnel identified the students. The school was briefly placed on lockdown so the students could be detained. No guns were found on school property, police said.

The students are believed to have been connected to shots fired around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday in a nearby neighborhood. Officers responded to the 600 block of Nottingham Drive and found no gunshot victims or damage to property, and weren’t able to identify those involved. Police said it was a weapons violation.

No other details in the case have been released, but the investigation is ongoing.