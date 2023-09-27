PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to sing along to all the hits!

KC and the Sunshine Band are coming to Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Saturday, November 11.

The iconic R&B/disco group that rose to fame in the 1970s is celebrating five decades of music, with hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes,” “Shake Your Booty” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.”

“The musical inspiration and legacy of KC and the Sunshine Band is undeniable, and we look forward to bringing this ‘hit factory’ to our casino,” said Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “We expect this performance to take the shape of a singalong show where guests are belting out familiar lyrics word for word.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and start at $69.

To buy tickets, visit Rivers’ website.