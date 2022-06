NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian Katt Williams is coming to Norfolk Scope in September.

The shot is on Saturday, September 17 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Williams, who’s now 50, just recently dropped a new Netflix special called “World War III.”

He announced his upcoming tour on Monday. He’ll also stop in Raleigh on October 7 and Washington, D.C. on October 21 and 22.