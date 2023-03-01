WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) – U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that over $98 million in federal funding will go towards affordable housing in the Commonwealth.
According to a press release, the money will also go toward community development and homeless assistance. This announcement comes after the Senators announced earlier this month that over $54 million in federal funding was going toward improving affordable housing.
Below is the following breakdown of the funding for the Hampton Roads area by program:
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): Provides flexible funding to the states, cities, and counties to support community development, which includes infrastructure, economic development projects, etc.
- Virginia Beach: $2,014,460
- Suffolk: $496,361
- Portsmouth: $1,554,932
- Norfolk: $4,427,961
- Newport News: $1,278,265
- Hampton: $914,517
- Chesapeake: $1,085,306
HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)– Provides grants to states and localities that communities use to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing.
- Virginia Beach: $1,174,149
- Suffolk: $426,831
- Portsmouth: $510,989
- Norfolk: $1,413,815
- Newport News: $858,556
- Hampton: $575,846
- Chesapeake: $602,087
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) – Provides funding for emergency shelters for people in crisis and essential services to those living on the streets.
- Virginia Beach: $172,983
- Norfolk: $389,791
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) – Provides housing and support services to low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
- Virginia Beach: $3,058,259