WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) – U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that over $98 million in federal funding will go towards affordable housing in the Commonwealth.

According to a press release, the money will also go toward community development and homeless assistance. This announcement comes after the Senators announced earlier this month that over $54 million in federal funding was going toward improving affordable housing.

Below is the following breakdown of the funding for the Hampton Roads area by program:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): Provides flexible funding to the states, cities, and counties to support community development, which includes infrastructure, economic development projects, etc.

Virginia Beach: $2,014,460

Suffolk: $496,361

Portsmouth: $1,554,932

Norfolk: $4,427,961

Newport News: $1,278,265

Hampton: $914,517

Chesapeake: $1,085,306

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)– Provides grants to states and localities that communities use to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing.

Virginia Beach: $1,174,149

Suffolk: $426,831

Portsmouth: $510,989

Norfolk: $1,413,815

Newport News: $858,556

Hampton: $575,846

Chesapeake: $602,087

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) – Provides funding for emergency shelters for people in crisis and essential services to those living on the streets.

Virginia Beach: $172,983

Norfolk: $389,791

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) – Provides housing and support services to low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and their families.