PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is cosponsoring a bipartisan bill aimed at preventing veteran suicide.

The Not Just a Number Act would require the VA to evaluate the relationship between VA benefits and suicide outcomes in their annual suicide prevention report.

Kaine says currently the VA only uses medical and mental health appointments to identify the number of veterans who died by suicide. The Not Just a Number Act would look at the bigger picture.

“The Not Just a Number Act recognizes that suicide prevention goes beyond mental health care by requiring the VA to take a more comprehensive look at how veterans who died by suicide used other VA benefits, including disability compensation, education and employment benefits, home loans and foreclosure assistance, and housing assistance programs. This bill would help identify the benefits that are most effective in preventing suicide and require the VA to expand access to them.”

The bill’s two lead sponsors are Montana Senator Jon Tester (D) and Arkansas Senator John Boozman (R).

You can read the full bill here.