ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A juvenile reported missing in Elizabeth City was last seen on Tuesday, police say.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says Nijal Nelson was last seen around 10 p.m. that day in the 700 block of N Road Street.

Nelson is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange Nike shorts and gray Crocs.

Anyone who’s seen Nelson is asked to call police.