HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Tuesday night on Pickett Street, off Briarfield Road.

The victim was found inside a home in the first block with the life-threatening gunshot wound. He was in “critical but stable condition,” police said Tuesday night.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the victim was involved in an altercation inside the home when he was struck. The motive and other circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.